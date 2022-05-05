Advertisement

Forest Park holds storybook walk

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - To celebrate Ready Readers’ 25th Anniversary and the distribution of its one-millionth book, the organization set up Storybook Walks in Forest Park.

Ready Readers inspires young readers across the St. Louis metro area. Each sign you see is a page from “Cannon’s Crash Course” by local author Mon Trice.

You can find it along the path by the Variety Wonderland playground.

