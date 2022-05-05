Bullet Related Injury Clinic helps hundreds heal after gunshot wounds

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Thousands of people are shot each year in the St. Louis area and the Bullet Related Injury Clinic (BRIC) on Delmar hopes to fill a need after victims are discharged from the hospital.

Dr. LJ Punch saw firsthand the challenges in the St. Louis community as a critical care surgeon. The BRIC opened in 2021 to help bridge the gap after a patient is discharged from the hospital. In the first 10 months, the clinic has helped 200 patients. The average patient age is 29 years old and the majority are Black men.

Dr. Punch says their mission is to support patients and families after a shooting, focusing not just on healing the wound but the trauma that ensues.

The clinic is located at 5847 Delmar Boulevard and provides free services to all. Interested patients can call or text 314-624-0398. The clinic will also provide transportation.

Residents can pick up free gun locks in the St. Louis area to prevent gun violence tragedies. To find a location near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.