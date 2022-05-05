Bi-State safety committee to discuss security improvements during meeting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following last month’s deadly shooting, the Bi-State Development Safety and Security Committee will meet to discuss the next steps in securing MetroLink stations.

The next step in securing MetroLink stations is coming up with the design for platforms which ranges from fencing, barriers, and cameras.

Late last year, Metro Transit began investigating conceptual designs. Bi-State wants to be able to announce plans with a supplier in August. Over the last five years, we’ve reported on Metro Transit hiring an outside firm to provide preliminary concepts in the system barrier report. The report listed the pros and cons of fencing and gates, the need for secure platforms has heightened after another deadly incident on a metro link in mid-April.

Charges were filed against 23-year-old Quinton Howard in the shooting death of 31-year-old Manu Barge after an argument on the train. Howard was identified by his mother in surveillance video, who went on to tell police he regularly carries a gun as he takes the MetroLink to and from work.

Thursday’s meeting is set to start virtually at 8:30 a.m.

