4Warn Weather: Scattered Storms Overnight & Friday Morning

Weather Discussion: More and storms are on the way, but the bulk of our rain will be overnight & early Friday morning. It won’t be as heavy as our previous round, most spots will see 0.1″ to 0.5″. But some isolated areas could see over 1″ where multiple thunderstorms happen to hit.

By late morning Friday and into the afternoon the rain is light and widely scattered, and will taper off to drizzle during the afternoon to early evening.

The weekend looks mostly sunny and dry as we move back into the 70s.

Early next week we’ll see highs in the 90s...the first of the season. We could be near or set some new record highs.

