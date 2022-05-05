4Warn Weather: Brief Break From The Rain This Afternoon

Weather Discussion: The heavy rain has moved out. We’ll be in a little bit of a break this afternoon. It will be mainly cloudy but a few isolated, light showers are still possible. Later tonight, mostly likely after 9pm, another round of rain & storms moves in. This round isn’t nearly as widespread or as heavy as what we saw last night. Additional rain should stay under 1″.

Scattered showers are expected Friday but tapers off around mid afternoon.

The weekend looks mostly sunny and dry as we move back into the 70s.

Early next week we’ll see highs in the 90s...the first of the season. We’ll likely set some new record highs.

