Witt Jr hits 1st MLB homer, leads Keller, Royals over Cards

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. runs to first base after hitting an RBI single during the...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. runs to first base after hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit his first major league home run, Brad Keller pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 to end a four-game losing streak.

Witt had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice. MJ Melendez got a hit in his big league debut and Edward Olivares had a career-high four of the Royals’ 15 hits. Keller allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings, walked three and struck out two.

Witt extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his solo home run in the second inning off Dakota Hudson.

The prized rookie launched an 0-1 changeup from Hudson 417 feet into the bleachers in left center.

