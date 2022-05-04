Advertisement

Upgrades to City Justice Center to be unveiled, officials say

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In 2021, the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) had six uprisings within nine months. During the summer, there were three disturbances in less than a month where detainees escaped from their cells and threw items, including furniture that was set on fire, out the third-floor window.

Faulty locks were cited as one of the problems that allow detainees to jimmy the locks to get out. Wednesday, officials will unveil new renovations during a tour.

“There has been deferred maintenance for quite some time and now after 20 years. It’s busting at the seam,” Vice-Chair of Public Safety Committee Jeffery Boyd said.

News 4 found the city needs to replace 529 doors and locks inside the CJC. Those replacements cost $15,500 each. The CJC also needs new control systems, control stations, new furniture that inmates and corrections officers can’t move, new lighting that’s up to penal code, new fire alarm systems, and more.

