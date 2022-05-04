St. Louis County health officials warn of counterfeit COVID-19 tests

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – St. Louis County health officials are warning about counterfeit COVID-19 tests.

National investigators have flagged two over-the-counter tests to watch for: Flowflex COVID-19 Test Kits and iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits. The tests have not been cleared by the FDA for distribution in the United States but are made to look like authorized tests.

Investigators said users can risk spreading COVID or delay medical treatment if a counterfeit test is used.

