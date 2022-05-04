Reward offered for information that leads to missing Lincoln County teen

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Drew Thompson was last seen driving a white 2008 Jeep Commander with the Missouri license plate EE9-V9S. He reportedly left his Troy, Missouri home around 10 p.m. on May 1. It is not known where he was headed.

The United States Marshals Services is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Thompson’s whereabouts. Officials told News 4 Thompson is considered endangered because of health concerns.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (636) 528-8546 or submit a tip by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.