Reward offered for information that leads to missing Lincoln County teen

Drew Thompson was last seen on May 1 in Troy, Missouri.
Drew Thompson was last seen on May 1 in Troy, Missouri.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Drew Thompson was last seen driving a white 2008 Jeep Commander with the Missouri license plate EE9-V9S. He reportedly left his Troy, Missouri home around 10 p.m. on May 1. It is not known where he was headed.

The United States Marshals Services is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Thompson’s whereabouts. Officials told News 4 Thompson is considered endangered because of health concerns.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (636) 528-8546 or submit a tip by clicking here.

