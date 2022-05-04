Advertisement

Report: AT&T building in downtown St. Louis has new owner

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The AT&T building that sits along Chestnut Street has been vacant for 2017. Now, the building may have a new owner.

The Business Journal reports a company affiliated with New York-based developer SomeraRoad purchased the 45-story tower. The sale price has not been made public but an appraisal done in August valued the building at about $9 million. It was last sold for $204,000,000 in 2016.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Photo of a temporary homeless encampment near Tucker Blvd and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd,
Proposed bill would prohibit tents on public right of ways in St. Louis City
CJC Riot
Upgrades to City Justice Center to be unveiled, officials say
Pro-choice rally at the federal courthouse
Hundreds rally outside St. Louis’ federal courthouse over abortion rights and implications if Roe v Wade is overturned
Stateline reacts to possible Roe v. Wade decision.
Far reaching political and legal fallout if Roe v. Wade is overturned