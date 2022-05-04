Report: AT&T building in downtown St. Louis has new owner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The AT&T building that sits along Chestnut Street has been vacant for 2017. Now, the building may have a new owner.

The Business Journal reports a company affiliated with New York-based developer SomeraRoad purchased the 45-story tower. The sale price has not been made public but an appraisal done in August valued the building at about $9 million. It was last sold for $204,000,000 in 2016.

