Proposed bill would prohibit tents on public right of ways in St. Louis City

Photo of a temporary homeless encampment near Tucker Blvd and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd,
Photo of a temporary homeless encampment near Tucker Blvd and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd,(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A proposed bill aims to ban tent communities that are on public right of ways across St. Louis City.

The language in Board Bill No. 14 includes shelters, temporary or permanent that impede any “portion of a street, alley, sidewalk, pedestrian or bicycle path, easement, body of water, drainage works such as River Des Peres, and any other property that is owned, controlled, or maintained by the City of St. Louis.”

In 2021, two safe havens for the unhoused in downtown St. Louis closed. The City of St. Louis began shutting down the homeless encampment at InterCo Plaza after numerous reports of violence and unsanitary condition in September. The St. Patrick’s Center welcomed those people but it closed after funding ran out.

The St. Louis City Public Safety Committee will discuss the ban during their Wednesday afternoon meeting.

