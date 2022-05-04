In letter to judge, grand jurors who indicted William Tisaby slam Gardner’s actions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- Seven grand jurors who indicted a private investigator in the St. Louis case against Governor Eric Greitens have now penned a letter slamming the actions of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

The letter was sent April 20th to Judge Rex Burlison, who presided over the Greitens case, and is addressed to a panel that has investigated Gardner for ethical violations. That panel is currently weighing whether to accept Gardner’s settlement agreement in that ethical proceeding and agree to place a formal reprimand on her law license.

“During our eight months of Special Grand Jury service, our investigation resulted in the indictment of an individual who was very closely associated with Ms. Gardner,” the letter reads. “Our work exposed us to activity and behaviors in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office that we considered disturbing and unethical. What we observed was not inadvertent nor inconsequential but was calculated deceit and/or outright incompetence; neither of which is acceptable behavior for a person holding this public office.”

The letter is reportedly signed by seven of the grand jurors who investigated and ultimately indicted the private investigator hired by Gardner, William Don Tisaby. They choose to remain anonymous and expressed concern to Judge Burlison that they did not want to violate their oath of secrecy in the grand jury investigation.

But they state they are “extremely disappointed” in the joint stipulation agreement recommended by the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel, following a bar complaint on Gardner’s law license.

“We urge you to consider much stronger disciplinary action in this case. We firmly believe such action is warranted,” they wrote.

“The individual we indicted was accused of many crimes, however, he was a private citizen. In our opinion, Ms. Gardner’s offenses were markedly worse. As a lawyer sworn to uphold the law and as a public servant voted to the city’s highest prosecutorial office, her behavior should be beyond reproach. Yet her disregard for the law, as detailed in both the Special Grand Jury indictment as well as in the ethics charges, is reprehensible. Our assignment as jurors was to investigate the indicted but our efforts revealed prosecutorial misconduct we believed were likely indictable as well. The fact that an ethics review was pending suggested that Ms. Gardner would indeed face severe and appropriate consequence,”

A spokesperson for the courts said no one from the court had forwarded the letter on to the Disciplinary panel. The letter was provided to News 4 in a Sunshine Law request.

We have reached out to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for comment, and have not yet heard back.

Below are the letters as they were sent to the court.

Attachment to April 20 2022 email dated April 12 2022 April 12, 2022

[Disciplinary Panel Member] Title Organization Name Street Address City, ST ZIP Code

Dear [ ]:

As members of a Special Grand Jury in the City of St. Louis, convened between November 2018 and July 2019, we are extremely disappointed in the joint stipulation agreement recommended by the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel in the ethics investigation of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. We urge you to consider much stronger disciplinary action in this case. We firmly believe such action is warranted.

During our eight months of Special Grand Jury service, our investigation resulted in the indictment of an individual who was very closely associated with Ms. Gardner. Our work exposed us to activity and behaviors in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office that we considered re disturbing and certainly unethical. What we observed was not inadvertent nor inconsequential but was calculated deceit and/or outright incompetence; neither of which is acceptable behavior for a person holding this public office.

The individual we indicted was accused of many crimes, however, he was a private citizen. In our opinion, Ms. Gardner’s offenses were markedly worse. As a lawyer sworn to uphold the law and as a public servant voted to the city’s highest prosecutorial office, her behavior should be beyond reproach. Yet her disregard for the law, as detailed in both the Special Grand Jury indictment as well as in the ethics charges, is reprehensible. Our assignment as jurors was to investigate the indicted but our efforts revealed Ms. Gardner’s illegal prosecutorial misconduct to the point that we believed her actions were was likely indictable as well. The fact that an ethics review was pending suggested gave us hope that Ms. Gardner would indeed face severe and appropriate consequences.

We respectfully encourage you and your peers on the Disciplinary Panel to seriously consider our opinion – as jurors and as citizens of this city. We are personally invested in the outcome of your investigation. Our months long service was not only very time consuming, it was frustrating, grueling and stressful. A strong message must be delivered in this case. If not, we can only feel our time and energy were wasted.

Sincerely,

Seven (7) Special Grand Jurors from the City of St. Louis, Missouri

Juror # Juror # Juror #

Juror # Juror # Juror #

Binder1.pdf



Letter to Ethics Disciplinary Panel to rex.burlison 04/20/2022 05:48 PM

From To 1 attachment April 12 Letter.docx History: •

rex.burlison@courts.mo.gov This message has been forwarded.



Dear Judge Burlison:

I am writing on behalf of a group of seven grand jurors (myself included) who were members of a Special Grand Jury convened by you in 2018. Attached is a letter indicating our disappointment in the Ethics Stipulation and recommended disciplinary action for Kimberly Gardner, Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis.

We, as jurors, take our legal oath very seriously; therefore do not want to breach it any way. We ask that you review the letter and forward it along to the members of the disciplinary panel, or anyone else, if you see fit. If the letter breaches the legal boundaries of our oath and would benefit from modification, I am happy to apply any suggestions you have. If the letter is ill advised in its entirety, we ask you protect our positions with the court and refrain from sending. We leave the decision in your hands. We prefer to remain anonymous and have signed the letter simply as seven Grand Jurors." Thank you for your time and leadership.

Sent from my iPad

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.