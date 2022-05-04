Advertisement

PD: Juvenile accidentally shot himself in Hyde Park neighborhood

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A juvenile got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself Wednesday in the 3500 block of North 11th Street, police said.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital with a graze gunshot wound at around 1:50 p.m. Police later said the boy is in critical and unstable condition in the hospital. The Child Abuse unit responded to the incident, police said.

News 4 reached out to St. Louis Police to confirm the child’s age and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner faced a disciplinary hearing in a St. Louis County...
In letter to judge, grand jurors who indicted William Tisaby slam Gardner’s actions
South Exterior -- Credit: Hastings+Chivetta Architects, Inc.
Photos: Wentzville Recreation Center
A 2.8 magnitude sized earthquake had hit the St. Louis region
Majority of Missourians do not have earthquake insurance
Andrew Purcell was charged with stealing by deceit
Former Bridgeton councilman charged with stealing by deceit