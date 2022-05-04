PD: Juvenile accidentally shot himself in Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A juvenile got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself Wednesday in the 3500 block of North 11th Street, police said.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital with a graze gunshot wound at around 1:50 p.m. Police later said the boy is in critical and unstable condition in the hospital. The Child Abuse unit responded to the incident, police said.

News 4 reached out to St. Louis Police to confirm the child’s age and is waiting to hear back.

