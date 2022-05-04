Former Bridgeton councilman charged with stealing by deceit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney charged a former councilman with stealing by deceit Wednesday.

According to a probable cause statement, Andrew Purcell, 36, was a part of the Bridgeton City Council, representing Ward 2 in April 2018 and was elected to the city council for a two-year term in April, 2020.

He rented an apartment in Bridgeton from April 7, 2020, to June 4, 2021, but his tenure as a council member had expired after the April 5, 2022 election due to not running for reelection. Purcell registered to vote in Illinois on Nov. 5, 2021, using his Carterville, Ill. home address.

Bridgeton City Council members are paid a gross income of $500 per month. Police say Purcell did not tell the City of Bridgeton that he had moved out of the city or changed his voter registration.

In an electoral board meeting on March 25, in Williamson County, he stated “It is my contention, under oath, that I am a resident of Williamson County and have been since March 1 or 2021.”

Stealing by deceit is a class D felony that can lead up to a maximum of seven years.

