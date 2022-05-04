Fordo’s Killer Pizza opens at City Foundry

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new pizza place is now open at the food hall at City Foundry.

Fordo’s Killer Pizza is owned and operated by award-winning Gerard Craft’s Niche food group. The spot will have an evolving menu of pizza classics and specials.

It sits at the southeast corner of the food hall. It is the foundry’s 16th kitchen to open in the dining hot spot.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.