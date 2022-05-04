Far reaching political and legal fallout if Roe v. Wade is overturned

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion of a Mississippi abortion law, that would strike down Roe V. Wade, is being fiercely criticized by Republicans. Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis called the leak judicial insurrection. Republicans from Congress to St. Louis County are accusing the leak of being an attempt to influence the court.

“I think any attempt to intimidate any of the Supreme Court justices is totally wrong,” Rene Artman said. She is chairwoman of the Republican Party steering committee of St. Louis County.

Artman accused the leaker of trying to energize Democrats in advance of the midterm elections. Republicans are widely believed to have a strong chance to win enough seats in Congress to retake control of the House and possibly the Senate.

The chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party, Michael Butler, said it will have that effect but that Democrats are more focused on what’s in the draft ruling.

“We’re mostly focused on how this affects women and women’s right to choose,” he said.

Besides the political fallout from overturning Roe V. Wade, there’s also believed to be fallout for the U.S. Supreme Court itself.

According to the Pew Research Center, 70% of those surveyed had a favorable opinion of the Supreme Court. In February of 2022, that number had fallen to 54%.

Former Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Mke Wolfe said the U.S. Supreme Court has become more politicized in recent years.

“Donald Trump promised that he would appoint people from a list drawn up by the Federalist Society, all of whom would be people who would presumably reverse Roe versus Wade. So it does look much more politicized as an institution. And it used to be way high in our esteem, and now it’s kind of down with the rest of the politicians. And I think that’s bad for the court and bad for the country,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said overturning Roe V. Wade could prompt new legal challenges on a variety of seemingly unrelated issues. He said the right to privacy that was established by the landmark ruling was the basis for future rulings on issues such as the right to contraception, mental health treatment, the right to die and same-sex marriage.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.