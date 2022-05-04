Construction on new Wentzville Rec Center nearing completion, set to open later this year

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) -A new recreation center in Wentzville is set to open later this year as city officials look to serve the needs of a growing population.

The $40 million project has been in the works since 2018, but it’s an idea talked about in the community as far back as 2001, according to Parks and Recreation Director Mike Lueck.

“Those same concerns brought up in 2001 were brought up again 20 years later,” Lueck said. “People want indoor aquatics, they want somewhere they can take classes and hold meetings and this space accomplishes that.”

Currently, the only public recreation center in the city is Progress Park, which offers an outdoor pool and about 20,000 square feet of workout equipment. Wentzville, Lueck said, has outgrown the space.

According to the 2020 census, Wentzville’s population totaled over 44,000 residents. That’s a 53 percent increase over the population since the 2010 census.

“When we made some of the decisions about whether not to include this element, or that element, or make this a little bit bigger, or a little bit smaller, the direction from the board was always stay focused on the future. So again, I think that was something that was forward thinking in this.”

The new recreation center is nearly 92,000 square feet and will offer a jogging track, fitness studios, cardio and weight areas, pools, a senior activities center, a multi-purpose room and Lindenwood classrooms.

“We really have cradle to grave programming here for folks,” said Lueck. “There’s not a population in any age demographic we don’t have programs for.”

The center will be centrally located on Wentzville Parkway between West Meyer Road and Schroeder Creek Boulevard, between CVS and City Hall.

According to Mayor Nick Guccione, the rec center comes without a property tax increase. According to the city, the public portion of the development will be funded by bonds, which will be repaid through sales tax revenue collected in the newly formed Wentzville Bend Regional Community Improvement District.

We need a recreational center,” Guccione said. “We don’t have that, we have a lot of outdoor parks which are nice and ballfields, but we don’t have indoor aquatics, we don’t have workout facilities that accommodate the generation we have today.”

While the pandemic created a few supply chain shortage issues, Lueck said the construction is on schedule. Groundbreaking on the project took place in March of 2021 and is expected to be completed within the next four or five months.

