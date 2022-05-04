Blues had the most watched playoff game since 2019
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues not only won big on the ice but also won big in ratings.
Game 1 of the Blues and Minnesota Wild was the most-watched playoff telecast since 2019. They had a combined St. Louis household rating of 10.3.
The Blues also scored a 7.8 rating on Ballys and 2.48 on ESPN. During the regular season, they averaged a 4.3 which was ranked No. 2 among all U.S. teams.
