Blues had the most watched playoff game since 2019

The Blues not only won big on the ice but also won big in ratings.

Game 1 of the Blues and Minnesota Wild was the most-watched playoff telecast since 2019. They had a combined St. Louis household rating of 10.3.

The Blues also scored a 7.8 rating on Ballys and 2.48 on ESPN. During the regular season, they averaged a 4.3 which was ranked No. 2 among all U.S. teams.

