Bellefontaine Neighbors mayor on nuisance properties: ‘I know we have a problem and I know we got to do something about it’

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (KMOV) - The ongoing effort to reduce dilapidated homes in Bellefontaine Neighbors has been at a stalemate, according to city records.

Last week, city alderman James Carroll shared residents’ concerns with News 4 about properties like noise coming from Influence Church on Bellefontaine Road, and a home on Addison Drive on the verge of falling down.

Carroll cited several emails sent to the mayor in 2021 that have gone unanswered.

“He sends me a lot emails that I don’t respond to. These houses didn’t become vacant when I became mayor. They were vacant when I assumed this position,” said Tommie Pierson, Mayor of Bellefontaine Neighbors. “I have executive powers, but I don’t have the power to pass ordinances, apply for grants to help people low- income people to fix their homes and things like that. I do believe in some cases we need to help people. I know we have a problem and I know we got to do something about it, and I am going to do something about it, but I don’t need him to go to news media or anybody else trying to force me to do something about a problem I’m well aware of.”

Alderman Carroll chaired an investigation into the problem in 2020. The board committee finished the Property Maintenance Report in 2021, and the results were shared with Mayor Pierson.

Pierson told News 4 he didn’t see the report.

The report showed property citations from 2018 to 2020 decreased by nearly 50% compared to 2013 to 2015. The reports estimates 55 citations per month from 2013 to 2015 compared to about 34 citations per month from 2018 to 2020.

One of the proposed solutions in the report recommended the “Board of Alderman may explore and consider legislation to make the individual paying the real estate taxes on a property responsible for the upkeep.”

In another recommendation, the city considered forming a housing authority to work with St. Louis County on the issue.

Pierson explained that aldermen have the opportunity to bring these concerns up during board meetings.

Pierson provided News 4 with an attendance showing some alderperson missed many board meetings within the last year.

The attendance log shows Alderman Carroll missed 15 straight meetings from February 2021 to October 2021. Another alderperson missed 16 straight meetings around that timeframe. That’s also the same timeframe Carroll sent Pierson emails about property complaints and the Property Maintenance Report.

Carroll sent News 4 the email he sent to the board explaining why he intentionally skipped meetings. He wrote the board has passed legislation and the mayor hasn’t acted.

