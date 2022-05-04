Advertisement

59-year-old shot by brick-hurling thief in North City

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 59-year-old during an armed robbery in north St. Louis.

On Tuesday, police found a wounded 59-year-old man at a gas station near 11th Street and Mallinckrodt. He told police he and a 44-year-old man were dropping off a friend in the 3400 block of Blair when a 29-year-old man came up to their truck and held them at gunpoint.

The suspect allegedly stole a power washer out of the truck and threw bricks at it. As the men tried to escape, the suspect shot the 59-year-old in his leg before speeding off in a gold Buick.

He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

