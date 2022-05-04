4Warn Alert: Rain & Storms Thursday, Heavy Rain Possible

Weather Discussion: Waves of rain and storms expected until we dry out Friday afternoon to evening, so here’s what we’re expecting on the timing...

This evening: slight chance for a few showers this evening from decaying rain in Central/Western MO. This rain may fall apart before it arrives or hold together as a few fading showers this evening. So rain is not a guarantee for you evening plans but wanted to get you a heads up on the chance.

Thursday Morning: Then a soaker Thursday morning, that’s the model image I have posted here at 10AM. Nothing severe, but mainly showers and could be moderate to heavy in spots.

Thursday evening-Friday morning: Thursday morning rain moves on but then some new storms develop in the evening & nighttime. Some forecast models hold off until late night for these storms to blossom, but be prepared for a chance of storms Thursday evening. At this point these scattered storms could cause some isolated flooding since we’ve been hit already from Thursday morning. Also, there is a very low chance for a severe storm (wind/hail), but it looks like a very limited threat as storm fuel will likely be hard to come by due to previous rounds of rain and lingering clouds.

Friday Afternoon: Some hit and miss light showers or stray storm. Not as widespread or heavy as Thursday night’s rain but still a show for a brief shower. Rain threat tapering off though in the afternoon.

