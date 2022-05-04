4Warn Alert: Mostly Cloudy & Cool Today, Rain & Storms Tonight

Weather Discussion: The normal low for St. Louis today is 54 and the normal high is 74. Look for clouds and northeast winds to keep temperatures about 10 degrees below normal today. Some showers and storms are expected to move in from the southwest late this afternoon. This initial wave of rain should weaken & dissipate as it moves toward the metro area. A second wave brings rain and storms across the area overnight and through the Thursday morning commute. More rain and storms Thursday night into Friday before rain moves out for the weekend. The rain could be heavy at times, particularly tonight through Thursday night. There is a low risk of a severe storm Thursday evening/night. The primary threat from these storms should be damaging winds. Our first 90 days are expected next week.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.