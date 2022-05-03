Teen shot in the hand from stray bullet in Amherst Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand in the 5800 block of Plymouth Monday.

The victim said he was hanging with a group of friends when one of them accidentally shot him in the hand while attempting to fire shots in the air. The victim was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

