Study finds the rainfall intensity in St. Louis is increasing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Scientists with Climate Central have found a troubling trend with rainfall intensities across the United States. Higher 1-hour rainfall rates in 135 cities may lead to increased flash flooding risks.

Curtis VanGaasbeek, the assistant fire chief of Valley Park Fire Protection District, and one of the leaders of the water rescue team, said, “What happens is the ground gets so saturated with water that it just can’t absorb any more.”

Excluding heat, flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths and is responsible for billions of dollars in damages yearly. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimated that each flooding disaster caused $4.7 billion in damages.

A newly released study by Climate Central found that 1-hour rainfall rates across the US have increased since 1970.

Jen Brady, senior data analyst with Climate Central, said that longer timeframe rainfall studies are more common than short term. For this reason, the study focused on the 1-hour rainfall timeframe. This timeframe is also on the scale that flash floods typically occur. They analyzed the trends since 1970 to see how the rainfall rates have changed.

Of the 150 cities analyzed, 90% saw an increase in hour rainfall rates. St. Louis was one of the cities where the rainfall intensity increased by 20% since 1970.

Brady said, “These heavy rains are going to cause more of this quick, flash flooding.”

While the higher rainfall intensity in St. Louis is a concern, surrounding cities seeing similar trends add to this concern. When heavy water falls in a city upstream, that will eventually flow into the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers and could lead to flooding downstream.

Brady said, “You can’t just solve the problem in St. Louis, you have to solve the problem with the water that’s coming in too.”

Brady said that protecting wetlands will help with the issue. Part of the problem involves engineering. Older cities and buildings are more prone to flood damage. These will have to be secured to withstand floodwaters. Additionally, new construction will need to withstand higher rainfall intensities.

Flash floods can develop quickly, and with little warning. VanGaasbeek said that to avoid routes that commonly flood.

VanGaasbeek said, “Don’t ever go into any kind of standing water, don’t drive into it. Don’t walk into it, because you never know what’s beneath the surface.”

View the full study here: Hourly Rainfall Intensity (climatecentral.org)

