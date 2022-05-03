Advertisement

St. Louis voted best food city

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Food and Wine Magazine is the latest to praise all of St. Louis’ tasty restaurants.

The city has won the Reader’s Choice for next best food city, beating out 155 other cities. Some of the restaurants people raved about include Indo, the Southeast Asian restaurant in Botanical Heights, Seoul Taco in the Loop, Platypus cocktail bar in the Grove, and Planter’s House in Lafayette Square.

