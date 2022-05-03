St. Louis bartenders undergo training to help stop sexual assaults

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside Perennial Brewery in south St. Louis, bartenders and staff hope training by Safe Bar Network can help them prevent future sexual assaults in their establishment and in the industry as a whole.

“I think it’s essential we take a step back and focus on how things are changing, how we want things to change here,” said Chris Doeschot, who works at Perennial.

She says as a female it can be awkward and difficult to intervene if she witnesses possible harassment at the bar.

That’s where bystander training from Safe Bar Network can help.

Kelsey McClure is the president of St. Louis Against Sexual Assault. The organization was formed in 2020 when allegations of sexual assault and harassment at several popular bars and breweries rocked the St. Louis area.

In 2020, they created a mural in The Grove that reads “Consent is my love language.” But this type of training was exactly what they had hoped to do to help change the culture.

“You want to be safe, you want to feel safe and you want to know that customers and those behind the bar know how to represent that,” said McClure.

Safe Bar Network is a national organization working to ensure everyone has a safe night out. According to RAINN, the leading anti-sexual violence organization, someone is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds in the US. Most assaults are not reported and even fewer are ever prosecuted.

McClure says the court system is just one way of finding justice. The hope of their organization is to prevent future assaults and create a community that fights back.

“Organizations like Perennial have chosen to stand with your community and that to me is how we’re going move forward and find peace and find justice with this problem that is ongoing,” said McClure.

Perennial will join The Royale and Handlebar as Safe Bar Network trained bars in the St. Louis area.

If you have been sexually assaulted there are resources to help. Safe Connections in St. Louis is available 24 hours a day at 314-531-2003. Find additional resources from RAINN here and to learn more about Safe Bar Network, click here.

