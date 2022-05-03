Advertisement

The Real Dill announces new venue at The District

The District announces Real Dill Pickleball in summer 2023.
The District announces Real Dill Pickleball in summer 2023.(Jason Michael)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The District looks to add the Real Dill Pickleball Club sports venue in 2023.

The venue will have up to 12 pickleball courts on a reservation basis and will be designed to accommodate both recreational and competitive purposes. Players can also enjoy tournaments, food and drinks, family entertainment, pickleball lessons, health and wellness offerings, and group classes for physical conditioning.

