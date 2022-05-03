The Real Dill announces new venue at The District

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The District looks to add the Real Dill Pickleball Club sports venue in 2023.

The venue will have up to 12 pickleball courts on a reservation basis and will be designed to accommodate both recreational and competitive purposes. Players can also enjoy tournaments, food and drinks, family entertainment, pickleball lessons, health and wellness offerings, and group classes for physical conditioning.

