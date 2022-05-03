Parkway School District says bus driver shortage continues

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - As school districts across the St. Louis area struggle to keep bus drivers, something has to give, especially for the Parkway District.

The district is down 13 bus drivers even after 2,000 students stopped using the bus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district is using mechanics and transportation department office staff to drive buses on a regular basis. Some routes have been combined, but that means longer routes, making some students late for school.

In a letter to parents, the district highlighted its struggle to fill open positions.

“Please know, if we had qualified applicants, we would hire them. We have the buses available, competitive salaries/benefits and the budget allocated for drivers,” the letter said in part.

The district formed a transportation task force, made up of parents, staff and school leaders to examine the problem. The group is said to be exploring options such as increasing the number of students per bus, requiring three students per seat and expanding the zone of houses where the buses will not go.

The area where buses will not pick up students could expand to a mile away from school, it is currently a half-mile. Another option being discussed is adding fourth-tiered start times, meaning some school days could start even earlier than they do now.

The district is asking parents to weigh in by taking a survey on its website.

