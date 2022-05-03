Advertisement

‘Off-kilter’ Wild move on from loss to Blues; Spurgeon fined

St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola (77) is squeezed along the boards between Minnesota Wild's Joel...
St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola (77) is squeezed along the boards between Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and Jordan Greenway (18) in the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By DAVE CAMPBELL
Published: May. 3, 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild fell behind St. Louis early.

Then they fell into a pattern of frustration-fueled gaffes in a 4-0 loss to open their playoff series.

Even Jared Spurgeon, a perennial Lady Byng award candidate for sportsmanship, took one of the Wild’s five penalties in the third period. He cross-checked Pavel Buchnevich and was fined $5,000 by the NHL.

The Wild have to figure out the Blues quickly with Game 2 coming up Wednesday night.

