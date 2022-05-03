Mask requirement could be coming back to one West County school

CHESTERFIELD (KMOV) - Mask wearing will be required at Parkway Central High School if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the principal wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon.

According to a letter from Principal Tim McCarthy, there are currently 16 students with COVID-19. Under Parkway’s guidance, a mask requirement kicks in if 2 percent or more of students at a school have tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time. The policy would kick in if at least 24 students test positive at the same time.

Under Parkways’ policies, masks would be required for all students and staff inside the building for 14 days, visitors and volunteers would not be allowed to enter the building, and field trips will be rescheduled or canceled.

The letter to parents comes as COVID-19 cases rise in the St. Louis area and across the country.

