Local leaders react to draft suggesting Roe v Wade could be overturned

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local leaders across both sides of the Mississippi River have weighed in after a leaked draft suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

Whatever the outcome, the Politico report late Monday represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states. It was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

The document was labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

First they come for our bodies - then they come for voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights.



If there was ever a time to hit the alarm and break the glass, this is it. Congress must take action to protect abortion rights and keep these bans off of our bodies. #MyBodyMyChoice https://t.co/Y7j7YKdS3N — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) May 3, 2022

Congresswoman Cori Bush gave News 4 the following statement:

“Abortion is a constitutional right that must be protected by any means necessary. The right to choose has always been vulnerable to a Supreme Court stacked with Trump-appointed judges. It is why the American people turned out to deliver control of the House, Senate, and White House to Democrats. We cannot throw up our hands like there isn’t anything we can do to protect the reproductive freedom of millions of people in this country — especially when Black, brown, Indigenous, LGBTQIA+ and low-income people are the communities that will be harmed the most. While abortion is still legal this morning in America, people are going to die because of the decision of a far-right Supreme Court. Unless Congress acts. The Senate must abolish the filibuster and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, immediately.”

Watch below to see Gov. Pritzker weigh in on the report of the landmark abortion ruling:

