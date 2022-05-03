Advertisement

Local leaders react to draft suggesting Roe v Wade could be overturned

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court early Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. A...
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court early Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court's secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local leaders across both sides of the Mississippi River have weighed in after a leaked draft suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

Whatever the outcome, the Politico report late Monday represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states. It was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

The document was labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

Congresswoman Cori Bush gave News 4 the following statement:

Watch below to see Gov. Pritzker weigh in on the report of the landmark abortion ruling:

