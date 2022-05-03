I-70 ranked one of the deadliest interstates in the country

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Interstate 70 has been ranked one of the top 10 deadliest interstates in the United States.

Stacker used fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine which interstates had the most fatalities. The list ranked I-70 the ninth deadliest interstate, with 134 deaths in 2020.

The top deadliest interstate was I-95, which runs through Boston, New York and Washington D.C. Data showed 379 people died on that roadway in 2020.

