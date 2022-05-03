How you can see the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit at the Galleria for free

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You can get into the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit for free this week if you bring a package of diapers.

It is part of the Mother’s Day Diaper Drive, benefitting the St. Louis-area Diaper Bank. The event runs from Thursday-Sunday. Mom can get in for free with a pack of diapers along with a family member’s paid admission.

The St. Louis-area Diaper Bank distributes 250,000 free diapers per month to struggling families across the St. Louis region.

Beyond Van Gogh is located on the parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria.

