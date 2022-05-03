1 dead, 1 wounded in North City double shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis City are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded in north St. Louis Tuesday.

Gunfire rang out around 1:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Grand, near Penrose Avenue. A woman and man were shot, officials said.

Police told News 4 that the man was pronounced dead, and the woman was taken to the hospital. There are no further details.

