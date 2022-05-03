City of St. Louis transparency portal sparks confusion on expenditures; mayor says updates taking place

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The City of St. Louis has spent roughly $4.5 million of the $243 million of federal money appropriated by the city’s Board of Aldermen, based on its online transparency portal.

The Board of Aldermen appropriated $135 million as part of Board Bill 2 in August 2021, after the city received its first of two installments of $250 million from the federal government’s American Recue Plan Act (ARPA). The original bill accounted for more than $168 million in federal dollars, but Mayor Tishaura Jones vetoed a portion of the bill related to aid designated for north St. Louis.

In April, the board passed another bill allocating $39 million to north St. Louis. It has yet to be signed by the mayor, who has until May 8 to sign or veto the legislation.

“That bill is coming up, I think it’s on my desk, we’ll see if we sign it,” Jones said.

On Monday, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 184 into law, dedicating $69 million to capital improvement projects across the city, including repaving of major roadways, tree trimming, additional lighting and updates to the City Justice Center.

However, the city’s transparency portal, as of May 1, said just $122 million has been appropriated by the city and $4.5 million has been spent. News 4 spoke to Mayor Tishaura Jones at a roundtable discussion held Monday morning, as she looks for new ideas on how to spend the impending $250 million headed for the city’s bank account in June.

When asked why the portal only indicates $4.5 million has been spent nearly a year since the city received $250 million, Jones said the portal is undergoing updates.

“We’re in the process of updating the transparency portal,” she said. “In the original bill, the board took away substantial funding for the portal so we’re hopeful if we have to go back to the board for more money, we can do that.”

Several aldermen deny that claim and point to $125,000 dedicated to the operation of the portal within Board Bill 2. According to online records, the city appears to have hired someone to manage the portal for $60,000.

Nearly $7 million of ARPA money, combined with $12.5 million in leftover CARES Act funding, was designated to assist with rental, mortgage and utility assistance. According to the portal, none of the money has been spent.

The portal also shows nearly $70 million in federal funding has been appropriated to “services for disproportionately impacted communities,” yet around $583,000 has actually been spent.

“More than $80 million has programmed into communities and thousands of families have seen assistance thanks to the direct cash assistance program,” Jones said.

News 4 followed up by asking if $80 million has in fact been spent, why the transparency portal does not reflect that change.

“There’s a distinction between obligation versus spent, if it’s spent, that means that program is finished,” Nick Dunne, a spokesman for the mayor said.

News 4 is working to find out why the transparency portal is not periodically updated to reflect current spending totals, regardless of whether a program is considered completed.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.