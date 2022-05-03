4Warn Alert: Cooler air today, storm chances Thursday

Weather Discussion: A cold front is positioned to the south today and high pressure is moving in behind it. We’ll feel the temperatures steadily falling over the next few hours. Expect temperatures to sit in the lower 60s by late afternoon.

Thursday is a Weather Alert Day. While uncertainty remains on how much instability will be available for stronger storms, the potential exists for multiple rounds to move through. With each round, a severe storm or two may develop. Mainly a wind threat exists with the strongest storms. Flooding may also become a concern where heavier rain bands develop. Much of the area is at either a Slight risk or an Enhanced Risk for severe storms.

Weather Alert Day Thursday (KMOV)

