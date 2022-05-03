4Warn Alert: Cooler Again Wednesday, storm chances Thursday

Weather Discussion: A cool night with cloudy skies and lows dipping into the 40s to near 50 tonight. It will be cool and mostly cloudy but a dry day Wednesday before we get into some soggy times on Thursday.

Thursday is a Weather Alert Day. Although there is a lot of uncertainty on how much storm fuel/instability will be available for stronger storms, so watch for updates as the severe risk and focus may shift quite a bit. Thursday will have rounds of rain and storms, and while not severe...the morning rain could be heavy. With more rain and storms possible late day and through the evening, flooding may also become a concern. Again, lots of uncertainty on the severe threat but check back for an update on the late day and evening storm threat Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.