Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Cooler Again Wednesday, storm chances Thursday

4Warn Alert: Rain Ending, Then Cooler
By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: A cool night with cloudy skies and lows dipping into the 40s to near 50 tonight. It will be cool and mostly cloudy but a dry day Wednesday before we get into some soggy times on Thursday.

Thursday is a Weather Alert Day. Although there is a lot of uncertainty on how much storm fuel/instability will be available for stronger storms, so watch for updates as the severe risk and focus may shift quite a bit. Thursday will have rounds of rain and storms, and while not severe...the morning rain could be heavy. With more rain and storms possible late day and through the evening, flooding may also become a concern. Again, lots of uncertainty on the severe threat but check back for an update on the late day and evening storm threat Thursday.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 Day forecast
4 Warn Noon Weather forecast
4Warn Alert: Rain Ending, Then Cooler
4Warn Alert: Rain Ending, Then Cooler
4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Late Tonight
4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Late Tonight