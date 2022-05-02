Advertisement

UnitedHealthcare to host virtual job fair to fill 100 openings

(KCRG)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - UnitedHealthcare will be hosting a virtual job fair to fill more than 100 openings in St. Louis.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The positions that are open include full-time sales and healthcare delivery. The purpose of the virtual job fair is to chat live with recruiters and to ask questions about the position, the company or recruitment process, and apply.

Candidates who are interested should visit the website here.

