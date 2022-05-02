St. Louis County police searching for missing man

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man with intellectual disabilities Monday.

David Bayer, 35, was last seen leaving the 4700 block of Oakridge Park Drive at 4 a.m. He is known to frequent the area of Lemay Ferry Road. Bayer is about 5 foot 9 inches, weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, He was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt and white shorts. David goes by the nickname “DJ”, police said.

Anyone seeing the missing person or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

