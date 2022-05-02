Red Cross says there is still a critical need for blood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - May is Trauma Awareness Month, it comes as the Red Cross says it is looking to fill a critical need for blood.

Every two seconds, blood is needed to help patients in emergency rooms across the US; because of the critical and frequent role they play in trauma situations, Type O blood, both negative and positive, are often in short supply. Platelets are often needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

Platelet donations only take place at Red Cross donor centers because it requires certain equipment; the procedure can last up to two hours.

