QuikTrip holds Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway

(KXII)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - QuikTrip gas station is joining in celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week.

They will be having a giveaway from Monday to Friday, May 6. Participants have to put their teacher’s name and their school in the comments on QT’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter in order to win.

Teachers will get a chance to win a $500 QuikTrip gift card and a $500 Amazon gift card. 15 winners will be chosen through a random drawing on Friday, May 6.

