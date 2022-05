OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV) – Police in Overland have located a girl who was missing since Saturday.

Kalia D. Farah, 12, was last seen around 11 p.m. in the 9500 block of Everman.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police announced Farah had been found and was safe.

