Man with dementia missing from Jennings

Police said Derreck Anthony McGee has dementia and left his home Sunday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JENNINGS (KMOV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol put out a missing person’s report for 64-year-old Derreck Anthony McGee.

McGee left his home in the 9400 block of Pattonwood Drive in Jennings around 4 p.m. Police advised he has dementia and does not know how to get back to his residence.

If you see him or have any information call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

