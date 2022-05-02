Man steals car at Shrewsbury Walmart, victim fires shots

SHREWSBURY (KMOV) -- A person trying to stop someone from stealing a car at a Shrewsbury Walmart Saturday shot at a suspect, police said.

The victim said a man got into his running car at the Walmart on Watson and started driving away. Police said the victim then shot at the man three times. It’s unknown if the suspect was hit by the gunfire.

The car is a 2017 Kia Sportage with license plate ZA6M7D. Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

