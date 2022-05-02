Advertisement

Police: Suspect spew slurs at man, rams him with car at Wentzville QuikTrip

Michael Hayden Mugshot
Michael Hayden Mugshot(St. Charles County Police)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect was arrested after using slurs before hitting a man with his car at the Wentzville QuikTrip Thursday.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim and another man were standing at the Quick Trip gas pump on West Pearce Blvd when Michael Hayden drove up to them. Hayden reportedly said, “My wife said you guys look like [expletive] from Dude Where’s My Car?”

Shortly after, an argument ensued between the men. During the short spat, police said Hayden drove toward the men and tried to get into the passenger side of their car. Hayden struck the victim, throwing him in the middle of the parking lot. The victim was able to walk inside the gas station and alert an employee about the situation.

As he was exiting the store, Hayden allegedly drove his car over the sidewalk to try to run him over before ramming into the victims’ car. Hayden then sped off. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol chased the suspect in St. Louis County near eastbound Interstate 70 at St. Charles Rock Road. He was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at...
4 Degree Guarantee Charities
City leaders are expected to address concerns surrounding Airbnb’s and other short term rentals...
City to address concerns surrounding Airbnb’s
Image shows an ambulance.
2 teens including 15-year-old killed in Franklin County rollover crash
A woman is left unaccounted for after a home caught fire in Jefferson County early Monday...
1 person unaccounted for after Jefferson County house fire