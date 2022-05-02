Police: Suspect spew slurs at man, rams him with car at Wentzville QuikTrip

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect was arrested after using slurs before hitting a man with his car at the Wentzville QuikTrip Thursday.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim and another man were standing at the Quick Trip gas pump on West Pearce Blvd when Michael Hayden drove up to them. Hayden reportedly said, “My wife said you guys look like [expletive] from Dude Where’s My Car?”

Shortly after, an argument ensued between the men. During the short spat, police said Hayden drove toward the men and tried to get into the passenger side of their car. Hayden struck the victim, throwing him in the middle of the parking lot. The victim was able to walk inside the gas station and alert an employee about the situation.

As he was exiting the store, Hayden allegedly drove his car over the sidewalk to try to run him over before ramming into the victims’ car. Hayden then sped off. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol chased the suspect in St. Louis County near eastbound Interstate 70 at St. Charles Rock Road. He was taken into custody.

