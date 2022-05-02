Lyft offering free rides for Cinco de Mayo weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you plan to celebrate Cinco De Mayo this week, you can get a free ride home.

The offer goes from Thursday-Saturday. Cherokee Street’s outdoor Cinco de Mayo Festival starts Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Lyft has linked up with Breakthru Beverage Group and Jose Cuervo to offer 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield, Mo.

The offer starts at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Use the code BBGCinco22 for a free ride.

