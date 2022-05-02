Advertisement

Hawkeye Hotel announces grand opening of Le Meridien St. Louis Downtown

Hawkeye Hotel announces the grand opening of Le Meridien
Hawkeye Hotel announces the grand opening of Le Meridien(Sami Scheetz)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Le Meridien St. Louis will make its grand opening on Thursday, May 5.

This hotel will replace the former Hotel Majestic. Le Meridien will consist of 96 rooms, with views of the Gateway Arch, the Civil Courts Building, St. Louis City Hall, and more.

The hotel’s interior has custom designs with vintage details, and the guest rooms are outfitted with Le Meridien’s signature bed, HD Samsung Smart TVs, espresso machines, a workspace, and a 24/7 fitness center. The inside of Le Meridien also has the Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge dining restaurant and bar.

They will also provide 1,210 square feet of meeting and event rooms, equipped with Samsung Smartboards.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This week, we are honoring the class of 2022 seniors.
Salute to Seniors: Class of 2022 (May 2 at 12 p.m.)
UnitedHealthcare to host virtual job fair to fill 100 openings
Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at...
4 Degree Guarantee Charities
City leaders are expected to address concerns surrounding Airbnb’s and other short term rentals...
City to address concerns surrounding Airbnb’s