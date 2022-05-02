Hawkeye Hotel announces grand opening of Le Meridien St. Louis Downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Le Meridien St. Louis will make its grand opening on Thursday, May 5.

This hotel will replace the former Hotel Majestic. Le Meridien will consist of 96 rooms, with views of the Gateway Arch, the Civil Courts Building, St. Louis City Hall, and more.

The hotel’s interior has custom designs with vintage details, and the guest rooms are outfitted with Le Meridien’s signature bed, HD Samsung Smart TVs, espresso machines, a workspace, and a 24/7 fitness center. The inside of Le Meridien also has the Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge dining restaurant and bar.

They will also provide 1,210 square feet of meeting and event rooms, equipped with Samsung Smartboards.

