Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 2, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0.

Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in the first inning against Zack Greinke.

The Royals lost their fourth in a row overall, and have dropped 21 of their last 28 to St. Louis dating to 2017.

This game was a makeup from a rainout on April 13.

The I-70 interleague series continues Tuesday and Wednesday in Kansas City.

Matz scattered four hits, including a pair of doubles, in six innings. Greinke allowed three hits in six innings.

