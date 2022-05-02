Episode 182: Crazy Bowls and Wraps

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crazy Bowls and Wraps has been serving up healthy eats- things like kale and quinoa- way before they were ever trendy.

And many people don’t realize the fast-casual spot is local to St. Louis.

Keith and Gail Kitsis first opened their restaurant in 1994 and they’ve grown and expanded to 16 locations across the St. Louis metro area. Keith joined us on the podcast along with Kim Reitzner, the director of operations, to talk about building a business in the ever-changing landscape of fast-casual landscape.

They credit their attention to detail and bringing options for various lifestyle choices like Whole 30 and Paleo with their success and longevity in the region. Now they hope to bring the concept to other places in the country.

