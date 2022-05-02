Advertisement

Edera Italian Eatery announces return of Community Night Market

Night Market at Edera Italian Eatery.
Night Market at Edera Italian Eatery.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – Edera Italian Eatery has announced the return of its Community Night Market.

The event will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 in front of the restaurant on Maryland Plaza and into the courtyard patio. The free event is free to attend and will feature more than 30 local vendors, food trucks and live music.

Click here for more information.

